All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 5251 Suffolk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
5251 Suffolk Avenue
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:34 PM

5251 Suffolk Avenue

5251 Suffolk Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5251 Suffolk Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
* Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2-Story Home located in Founders Village * Open entrance with living room * Updated kitchen with granite countertops, large 42" cabinets, and black appliances * New carpet throughout * Separate family room off of kitchen * Over-sized two-car garage * Spacious corner lot with fenced in backyard * Upstairs washer and dryer connections * Dog friendly * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have any available units?
5251 Suffolk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have?
Some of 5251 Suffolk Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5251 Suffolk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5251 Suffolk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 Suffolk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5251 Suffolk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5251 Suffolk Avenue offers parking.
Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 Suffolk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have a pool?
No, 5251 Suffolk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5251 Suffolk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5251 Suffolk Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5251 Suffolk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5251 Suffolk Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs