5251 Suffolk Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

* Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2-Story Home located in Founders Village * Open entrance with living room * Updated kitchen with granite countertops, large 42" cabinets, and black appliances * New carpet throughout * Separate family room off of kitchen * Over-sized two-car garage * Spacious corner lot with fenced in backyard * Upstairs washer and dryer connections * Dog friendly * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com