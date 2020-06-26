485 Lost Valley Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic end unit location!! Town Home with views of the Rocky Mountains. Enter into the spacious Family Room with 2 story ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen has open pass thru to the eating nook with sliding glass door to the patio. Downstairs also features a half bath, pantry/closet and under stairs storage. Upstairs you will find the HUGE Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet. Open loft with Laundry area. 2nd bedroom and full bath. Garage is 2 car oversized! Latigo Town-homes is Colorado living! This Town-home in Castle Rock delivers an open floor plan. Latigo Town-home community has been thoughtfully designed with miles of walking paths and a lovely community park. Large expanses of natural scrub oak and terrain provide breathtaking views in this stunning community. Located within easy access to I-25, and minutes from The Outlets at Castle Rock, The Castle Rock Community Recreation Center, and many retail and restaurant choices. A must see.

Pets upon Owner's approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply. Tenant to pay utilities.