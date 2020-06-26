All apartments in Castle Rock
485 Lost Valley Place

485 Lost Valley Place · No Longer Available
Location

485 Lost Valley Place, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic end unit location!! Town Home with views of the Rocky Mountains. Enter into the spacious Family Room with 2 story ceilings and Fireplace. Kitchen has open pass thru to the eating nook with sliding glass door to the patio. Downstairs also features a half bath, pantry/closet and under stairs storage. Upstairs you will find the HUGE Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet. Open loft with Laundry area. 2nd bedroom and full bath. Garage is 2 car oversized! Latigo Town-homes is Colorado living! This Town-home in Castle Rock delivers an open floor plan. Latigo Town-home community has been thoughtfully designed with miles of walking paths and a lovely community park. Large expanses of natural scrub oak and terrain provide breathtaking views in this stunning community. Located within easy access to I-25, and minutes from The Outlets at Castle Rock, The Castle Rock Community Recreation Center, and many retail and restaurant choices. A must see.
Pets upon Owner's approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply. Tenant to pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Lost Valley Place have any available units?
485 Lost Valley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 485 Lost Valley Place have?
Some of 485 Lost Valley Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Lost Valley Place currently offering any rent specials?
485 Lost Valley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Lost Valley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 Lost Valley Place is pet friendly.
Does 485 Lost Valley Place offer parking?
Yes, 485 Lost Valley Place offers parking.
Does 485 Lost Valley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Lost Valley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Lost Valley Place have a pool?
No, 485 Lost Valley Place does not have a pool.
Does 485 Lost Valley Place have accessible units?
No, 485 Lost Valley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Lost Valley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 Lost Valley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Lost Valley Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 485 Lost Valley Place has units with air conditioning.
