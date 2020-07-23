4644 Basalt Ridge Circle ·

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 2,239 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and plenty of storage space in the pantry! The stunning kitchen island with granite counter is perfect for spacious cooking! Also included in this property is a breakfast nook, air conditioning, walk-in closets, and a loft! Parking is available in the attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy a wonderful view of the Colorado Rocky Mountains from the back porch! Located just a driving distance away is Founders Park, various restaurants, King Soopers, and Outlets at Castle Rock! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, sewer, recycling, snow removal and access to the pool and clubhouse.



