4644 Basalt Ridge Circle
Last updated July 21 2020 at 11:43 PM

4644 Basalt Ridge Circle

4644 Basalt Ridge Circle
Location

4644 Basalt Ridge Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2239 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1980697.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 2,239 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and plenty of storage space in the pantry! The stunning kitchen island with granite counter is perfect for spacious cooking! Also included in this property is a breakfast nook, air conditioning, walk-in closets, and a loft! Parking is available in the attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy a wonderful view of the Colorado Rocky Mountains from the back porch! Located just a driving distance away is Founders Park, various restaurants, King Soopers, and Outlets at Castle Rock! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and E-470!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, sewer, recycling, snow removal and access to the pool and clubhouse.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1980697.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have any available units?
4644 Basalt Ridge Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have?
Some of 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Basalt Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4644 Basalt Ridge Circle has units with air conditioning.
