All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 4520 Larksong Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
4520 Larksong Place
Last updated June 7 2019 at 4:05 PM

4520 Larksong Place

4520 Larksong Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4520 Larksong Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home located in the Meadows is ready for you! Over 2300 sq ft., two story layout with clear story ceilings in the family room. Main floor houses the formal living (or great office) and dining rooms. Towards the rear of the house is the large gourmet kitchen with all appliances, eating area and family room with fireplace. Additional rooms on this level include the half bathroom, laundry room and oversized 2 car garage.

Upstairs you will find 4 nice size bedrooms with 2 additional bathrooms including the 5 piece master. Basement is unfinished and a walkout; great for storage or kids romp room! There is a large deck off the back of the house and a very low maintenance yard including planting\garden boxes in the back. Great front range views off the western facing deck! Owners prefer no pets but would look at the right small dog with additional deposit.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Larksong Place have any available units?
4520 Larksong Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4520 Larksong Place have?
Some of 4520 Larksong Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Larksong Place currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Larksong Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Larksong Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Larksong Place is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Larksong Place offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Larksong Place offers parking.
Does 4520 Larksong Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Larksong Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Larksong Place have a pool?
No, 4520 Larksong Place does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Larksong Place have accessible units?
No, 4520 Larksong Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Larksong Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Larksong Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Larksong Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4520 Larksong Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs