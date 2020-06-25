4520 Larksong Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home located in the Meadows is ready for you! Over 2300 sq ft., two story layout with clear story ceilings in the family room. Main floor houses the formal living (or great office) and dining rooms. Towards the rear of the house is the large gourmet kitchen with all appliances, eating area and family room with fireplace. Additional rooms on this level include the half bathroom, laundry room and oversized 2 car garage.



Upstairs you will find 4 nice size bedrooms with 2 additional bathrooms including the 5 piece master. Basement is unfinished and a walkout; great for storage or kids romp room! There is a large deck off the back of the house and a very low maintenance yard including planting\garden boxes in the back. Great front range views off the western facing deck! Owners prefer no pets but would look at the right small dog with additional deposit.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.