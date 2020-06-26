All apartments in Castle Rock
448 Black Feather Loop 210
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

448 Black Feather Loop 210

448 Black Feather Loop · No Longer Available
Location

448 Black Feather Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Townhouse like Condo with Mountain Views - Property Id: 133389

Recently renovated condo in Castle Rock within the Black Feather Condominiums with 2BR/2BA/1321SF. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout, LR with gas fireplace, eating area and kitchen with SS appliances and pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite with W-I-C and amazing views of Pikes Peak, the second bedroom, second bathroom and laundry room with shelving, washer and dryer. Features include central air, large covered patio with a sliding door and a great view of Castle Rock, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for plenty of natural light, ceiling fans, one car detached garage plus a reserved parking space directly in front of the condo and more. Water, sewer, trash, all outside maintenance including snow removal and access to the community pool, hot tub, fitness center and clubhouse are all included in the rent. Great location close to the community amenities with easy access to I-25 and just 12 minutes to DTC yet a very quiet and peaceful area in the Douglas County Schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133389p
Property Id 133389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5013254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have any available units?
448 Black Feather Loop 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have?
Some of 448 Black Feather Loop 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Black Feather Loop 210 currently offering any rent specials?
448 Black Feather Loop 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Black Feather Loop 210 pet-friendly?
No, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 offer parking?
Yes, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 offers parking.
Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have a pool?
Yes, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 has a pool.
Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have accessible units?
No, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Black Feather Loop 210 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Black Feather Loop 210 has units with air conditioning.
