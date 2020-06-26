448 Black Feather Loop 210

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Townhouse like Condo with Mountain Views



Recently renovated condo in Castle Rock within the Black Feather Condominiums with 2BR/2BA/1321SF. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout, LR with gas fireplace, eating area and kitchen with SS appliances and pantry. Upstairs is the Master Suite with W-I-C and amazing views of Pikes Peak, the second bedroom, second bathroom and laundry room with shelving, washer and dryer. Features include central air, large covered patio with a sliding door and a great view of Castle Rock, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows for plenty of natural light, ceiling fans, one car detached garage plus a reserved parking space directly in front of the condo and more. Water, sewer, trash, all outside maintenance including snow removal and access to the community pool, hot tub, fitness center and clubhouse are all included in the rent. Great location close to the community amenities with easy access to I-25 and just 12 minutes to DTC yet a very quiet and peaceful area in the Douglas County Schools.

No Pets Allowed



