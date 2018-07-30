4406 Sidewinder Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage guest suite tennis court

Get ready to move into your new executive style 2 story home complimented with incredible views. BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME BACKS TO LARGE OPEN SPACE w Study, Loft, Dining Rm, and 3 FULL Baths includes a Jack and Jill bath. Also has unfinished walkout basement. Main floor guest suite, master suite with fireplace and sitting area. Wood floors, double ovens, granite counters, 2 A/C's and Fenced Yard plus a large Covered Deck to enjoy your view! Brand new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included (Not in the home yet). Great location near trails and walk to community Pool.