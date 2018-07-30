All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
4406 Sidewinder Loop
4406 Sidewinder Loop

4406 Sidewinder Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4406 Sidewinder Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castle Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Get ready to move into your new executive style 2 story home complimented with incredible views. BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM HOME BACKS TO LARGE OPEN SPACE w Study, Loft, Dining Rm, and 3 FULL Baths includes a Jack and Jill bath. Also has unfinished walkout basement. Main floor guest suite, master suite with fireplace and sitting area. Wood floors, double ovens, granite counters, 2 A/C's and Fenced Yard plus a large Covered Deck to enjoy your view! Brand new Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included (Not in the home yet). Great location near trails and walk to community Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have any available units?
4406 Sidewinder Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have?
Some of 4406 Sidewinder Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Sidewinder Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Sidewinder Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Sidewinder Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Sidewinder Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Sidewinder Loop offers parking.
Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 Sidewinder Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4406 Sidewinder Loop has a pool.
Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have accessible units?
No, 4406 Sidewinder Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 Sidewinder Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4406 Sidewinder Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4406 Sidewinder Loop has units with air conditioning.

