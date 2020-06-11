All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

4322 Fossil Way

4322 Fossil Way · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Fossil Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 Bath RANCH Home newly built in 2014 located in the family friendly neighborhood of The Meadows in Castle Rock. This home is beautiful, clean, and new and includes a very large main floor master, attached oversized two car garage, new appliances, granite counters and more. Living here also gives you access to the acclaimed Grange pools and event areas.

It is walking distance to Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle View Middle & High School and coffee shops & restaurants in the town center. The huge outdoor park, zip line, and pool at the Phillip S Miller Park is just minutes away. Miles of outdoor trails and quick access to the mountains makes this home an outdoor enthusiasts paradise! Minutes to the Outlet Mall and Promenade shopping center and I-25 access for quick commute.

Available for move-in April 18th!

Dogs negotiable. Contact us for a showing today.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 Fossil Way have any available units?
4322 Fossil Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 Fossil Way have?
Some of 4322 Fossil Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 Fossil Way currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Fossil Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Fossil Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 Fossil Way is pet friendly.
Does 4322 Fossil Way offer parking?
Yes, 4322 Fossil Way offers parking.
Does 4322 Fossil Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 Fossil Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Fossil Way have a pool?
Yes, 4322 Fossil Way has a pool.
Does 4322 Fossil Way have accessible units?
No, 4322 Fossil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Fossil Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 Fossil Way does not have units with dishwashers.
