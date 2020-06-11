4322 Fossil Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 Bath RANCH Home newly built in 2014 located in the family friendly neighborhood of The Meadows in Castle Rock. This home is beautiful, clean, and new and includes a very large main floor master, attached oversized two car garage, new appliances, granite counters and more. Living here also gives you access to the acclaimed Grange pools and event areas.



It is walking distance to Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle View Middle & High School and coffee shops & restaurants in the town center. The huge outdoor park, zip line, and pool at the Phillip S Miller Park is just minutes away. Miles of outdoor trails and quick access to the mountains makes this home an outdoor enthusiasts paradise! Minutes to the Outlet Mall and Promenade shopping center and I-25 access for quick commute.



Available for move-in April 18th!



Dogs negotiable. Contact us for a showing today.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC