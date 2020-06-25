Amenities

2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1198 Sqft - 4270 N Meadows Dr - Available now. 2 Bed/2.5 Bath detached home in the desirable Meadows Neighborhood convenient to Castle Rock Hospital, Castle Rock Outlets, the Promenade shops, and I-25 interchange. Upgraded kitchen with all stainless appliances included gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator, and granite counter tops. Other features include central heat & air, 2-car garage, fenced rear w/ covered patio, 2" blinds throughout, powder bathroom, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, front yard sprinkler system, and front load washer & dryer. The community has an amazing swim center and club house (The Grange). Trash service included.



Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,100

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



