Castle Rock, CO
4270 N Meadows Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4270 N Meadows Dr

4270 North Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4270 North Meadows Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1198 Sqft - 4270 N Meadows Dr - Available now. 2 Bed/2.5 Bath detached home in the desirable Meadows Neighborhood convenient to Castle Rock Hospital, Castle Rock Outlets, the Promenade shops, and I-25 interchange. Upgraded kitchen with all stainless appliances included gas stove/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator, and granite counter tops. Other features include central heat & air, 2-car garage, fenced rear w/ covered patio, 2" blinds throughout, powder bathroom, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, front yard sprinkler system, and front load washer & dryer. The community has an amazing swim center and club house (The Grange). Trash service included.

Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,100
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5535933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4270 N Meadows Dr have any available units?
4270 N Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4270 N Meadows Dr have?
Some of 4270 N Meadows Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4270 N Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4270 N Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4270 N Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4270 N Meadows Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4270 N Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4270 N Meadows Dr offers parking.
Does 4270 N Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4270 N Meadows Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4270 N Meadows Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4270 N Meadows Dr has a pool.
Does 4270 N Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 4270 N Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4270 N Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4270 N Meadows Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4270 N Meadows Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4270 N Meadows Dr has units with air conditioning.

