4135 Bluethrush Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Roomy, grand 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a corner lot. This home features wood floors, tile, F/P, A/C, W/D, and ceiling fans. This lovely home also boasts an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large island. In addition there is plenty of additional living space including a jack and jill bath, and a 5 piece master bath. There is also a den with built ins, 3 car garage, and a large backyard with a beautiful deck.



Great neighborhood location in The Meadows. Near Castle View High in the Douglas County School District. Near Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course, Castle Rock Outlets, and many additional retail and restaurant locations. Easy access to I-25.



Pet Friendly with owner approval and additional deposit