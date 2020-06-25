4135 Bluethrush Ct.

Amenities
Roomy, grand 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a corner lot. This home features wood floors, tile, F/P, A/C, W/D, and ceiling fans. This lovely home also boasts an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large island. In addition there is plenty of additional living space including a jack and jill bath, and a 5 piece master bath. There is also a den with built ins, 3 car garage, and a large backyard with a beautiful deck.
Great neighborhood location in The Meadows. Near Castle View High in the Douglas County School District. Near Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course, Castle Rock Outlets, and many additional retail and restaurant locations. Easy access to I-25.
Pet Friendly with owner approval and additional deposit