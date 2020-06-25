All apartments in Castle Rock
4135 Bluethrush Ct.

4135 Bluethrush Court · No Longer Available
Location

4135 Bluethrush Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Roomy, grand 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located on a corner lot. This home features wood floors, tile, F/P, A/C, W/D, and ceiling fans. This lovely home also boasts an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large island. In addition there is plenty of additional living space including a jack and jill bath, and a 5 piece master bath. There is also a den with built ins, 3 car garage, and a large backyard with a beautiful deck.

Great neighborhood location in The Meadows. Near Castle View High in the Douglas County School District. Near Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course, Castle Rock Outlets, and many additional retail and restaurant locations. Easy access to I-25.

Pet Friendly with owner approval and additional deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have any available units?
4135 Bluethrush Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have?
Some of 4135 Bluethrush Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Bluethrush Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Bluethrush Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Bluethrush Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. offers parking.
Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have a pool?
No, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4135 Bluethrush Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4135 Bluethrush Ct. has units with air conditioning.
