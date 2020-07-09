Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

413 Lewis St. Available 06/01/20 Work - Live - Play! Historic Downtown Castle Rock SFH Rambler Style June 1st 2020 available - Rare opportunity to live in historic Castle Rock - walk everywhere, enjoy downtown living! Brought to you by Jaris Realty! This home boasts 2 bedroom and 1bath plus a bit of office space and a single car garage. The front living/dining room is a gracious size for you to be able to enjoy. You can use the back room with the laundry for additional kitchen storage or even an office area! Believe it or not, the master is rare for an older home and will fit a king or queen bed! Both of the bedrooms are spacious! The good-sized, back porch is covered. A serene area to the side of the home is the perfect place to relax.



It's time to experience what downtown Castle Rock has to offer! You can even head to the end of the road and hop onto the trail system for walking/biking! Or head across the street to that magical view and hike the Rock!



No Pets Allowed



