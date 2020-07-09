All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

413 Lewis St.

413 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

413 Lewis Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
413 Lewis St. Available 06/01/20 Work - Live - Play! Historic Downtown Castle Rock SFH Rambler Style June 1st 2020 available - Rare opportunity to live in historic Castle Rock - walk everywhere, enjoy downtown living! Brought to you by Jaris Realty! This home boasts 2 bedroom and 1bath plus a bit of office space and a single car garage. The front living/dining room is a gracious size for you to be able to enjoy. You can use the back room with the laundry for additional kitchen storage or even an office area! Believe it or not, the master is rare for an older home and will fit a king or queen bed! Both of the bedrooms are spacious! The good-sized, back porch is covered. A serene area to the side of the home is the perfect place to relax.

It's time to experience what downtown Castle Rock has to offer! You can even head to the end of the road and hop onto the trail system for walking/biking! Or head across the street to that magical view and hike the Rock!

Call Jaris Realty Inc. today to schedule your showing on this home 303-835-0041

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3554495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Lewis St. have any available units?
413 Lewis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 413 Lewis St. currently offering any rent specials?
413 Lewis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Lewis St. pet-friendly?
No, 413 Lewis St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 413 Lewis St. offer parking?
Yes, 413 Lewis St. offers parking.
Does 413 Lewis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Lewis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Lewis St. have a pool?
No, 413 Lewis St. does not have a pool.
Does 413 Lewis St. have accessible units?
No, 413 Lewis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Lewis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Lewis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Lewis St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Lewis St. does not have units with air conditioning.

