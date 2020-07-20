All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3996 N Lazy K Dr

3996 Lazy K Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3996 Lazy K Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed Castle Rock Home with Loft and Mountain Views - 4 bed, 3 bath home plus loft with mountain views. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. Great family room with fireplace and surround sound. Nice kitchen with hickory cabinets and pantry. Stainless steel appliances being installed. Awesome backyard with large trees and huge patio. 3 car garage. Great Location, Close to schools, parks, shopping and highways.

$50 pet rent per pet/per month and $300 pet deposit.

Please contact Ryan Hayes at 303-478-7572 between 9am and 6pm for showings.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3325441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have any available units?
3996 N Lazy K Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have?
Some of 3996 N Lazy K Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3996 N Lazy K Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3996 N Lazy K Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3996 N Lazy K Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3996 N Lazy K Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3996 N Lazy K Dr offers parking.
Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3996 N Lazy K Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have a pool?
No, 3996 N Lazy K Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have accessible units?
No, 3996 N Lazy K Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3996 N Lazy K Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3996 N Lazy K Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3996 N Lazy K Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
