3996 N Lazy K Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4 Bed Castle Rock Home with Loft and Mountain Views - 4 bed, 3 bath home plus loft with mountain views. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main level. Great family room with fireplace and surround sound. Nice kitchen with hickory cabinets and pantry. Stainless steel appliances being installed. Awesome backyard with large trees and huge patio. 3 car garage. Great Location, Close to schools, parks, shopping and highways.



$50 pet rent per pet/per month and $300 pet deposit.



Please contact Ryan Hayes at 303-478-7572 between 9am and 6pm for showings.



No Cats Allowed



