Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:26 PM

394 N Willow St

394 North Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

394 North Willow Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 3 bath home will be available for lease on October 1st. Located in Founders Village in Castle Rock, the home is on a corner lot and features a large backyard with a dog run. As you walk into the front door, there is a nice living room that opens up into a spacious Kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom with an attached bath. The home features a finished basement with washer and dryer that can also be used as a fourth bedroom. The home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and pet rent. Castle Rock is a very desirable place to live. The home is about 10 minutes from I-25 and closer to any shopping and entertainment the beautiful town has to offer.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history .

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.
The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 N Willow St have any available units?
394 N Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 394 N Willow St have?
Some of 394 N Willow St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 N Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
394 N Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 N Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 N Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 394 N Willow St offer parking?
No, 394 N Willow St does not offer parking.
Does 394 N Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 394 N Willow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 N Willow St have a pool?
No, 394 N Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 394 N Willow St have accessible units?
No, 394 N Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 394 N Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 N Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 N Willow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 N Willow St does not have units with air conditioning.
