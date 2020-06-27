394 N Willow St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park

This 3 bed, 3 bath home will be available for lease on October 1st. Located in Founders Village in Castle Rock, the home is on a corner lot and features a large backyard with a dog run. As you walk into the front door, there is a nice living room that opens up into a spacious Kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom with an attached bath. The home features a finished basement with washer and dryer that can also be used as a fourth bedroom. The home is pet friendly for an additional deposit and pet rent. Castle Rock is a very desirable place to live. The home is about 10 minutes from I-25 and closer to any shopping and entertainment the beautiful town has to offer.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history .



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.