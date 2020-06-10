3773 Wind River Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully maintained town-home located in Castle Rock, CO! Step in the front door to be greeted by an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen that flow seamlessly together! You'll find a full bathroom and bedroom located just off the dining area! Head upstairs to another guest bedroom, second level laundry room and another full bathroom! Just a step further down the hall and you'll come in to the master bedroom with a nice walk-in closet. This home also boasts a nice stone patio and spacious two-car garage! Located close to plenty of shopping, including the Castle Rock Outlets, don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!