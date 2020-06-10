All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3773 Wind River Trail

3773 Windriver Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3773 Windriver Trl, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully maintained town-home located in Castle Rock, CO! Step in the front door to be greeted by an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen that flow seamlessly together! You'll find a full bathroom and bedroom located just off the dining area! Head upstairs to another guest bedroom, second level laundry room and another full bathroom! Just a step further down the hall and you'll come in to the master bedroom with a nice walk-in closet. This home also boasts a nice stone patio and spacious two-car garage! Located close to plenty of shopping, including the Castle Rock Outlets, don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3773 Wind River Trail have any available units?
3773 Wind River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3773 Wind River Trail have?
Some of 3773 Wind River Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3773 Wind River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3773 Wind River Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3773 Wind River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3773 Wind River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3773 Wind River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3773 Wind River Trail does offer parking.
Does 3773 Wind River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3773 Wind River Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3773 Wind River Trail have a pool?
No, 3773 Wind River Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3773 Wind River Trail have accessible units?
No, 3773 Wind River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3773 Wind River Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3773 Wind River Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
