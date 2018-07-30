3583 Happyheart Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful low maintenance home in the Meadows - Property Id: 124031



3 bedrooms & 2-1/2 bathrooms

Two car attached garage

Main floor laminate floors

Main floor office

Open concept

Beautiful kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops

Main floor half bath

Second floor master suite with walk in closet and large tiled shower

Second floor laundry with new appliances

Second floor bedrooms #1 and 2

Second floor full bathroom

Side yard with great deck and artificial grass

Includes landscaping and snow removal, including driveway and front walk!

Large park with playground just a half block away

Use of The Meadows facilities, including two pools, and several great parks

Miles of trails and open space

Minutes to Castleview High School and the Outlets

A few easy miles from I-25 and US-85 via Meadows Parkway

Short commute to the DTC, Skyridge Hospital, and Schwab

Trash/recycling and HOA included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Minimum credit score, etc required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124031p

Property Id 124031



(RLNE5197921)