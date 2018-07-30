All apartments in Castle Rock
3583 Happyheart Way

3583 Happyheart Way
Location

3583 Happyheart Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful low maintenance home in the Meadows - Property Id: 124031

3 bedrooms & 2-1/2 bathrooms
Two car attached garage
Main floor laminate floors
Main floor office
Open concept
Beautiful kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops
Main floor half bath
Second floor master suite with walk in closet and large tiled shower
Second floor laundry with new appliances
Second floor bedrooms #1 and 2
Second floor full bathroom
Side yard with great deck and artificial grass
Includes landscaping and snow removal, including driveway and front walk!
Large park with playground just a half block away
Use of The Meadows facilities, including two pools, and several great parks
Miles of trails and open space
Minutes to Castleview High School and the Outlets
A few easy miles from I-25 and US-85 via Meadows Parkway
Short commute to the DTC, Skyridge Hospital, and Schwab
Trash/recycling and HOA included. Tenant pays all other utilities.
Minimum credit score, etc required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124031p
Property Id 124031

(RLNE5197921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 Happyheart Way have any available units?
3583 Happyheart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3583 Happyheart Way have?
Some of 3583 Happyheart Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 Happyheart Way currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Happyheart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Happyheart Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3583 Happyheart Way is pet friendly.
Does 3583 Happyheart Way offer parking?
Yes, 3583 Happyheart Way offers parking.
Does 3583 Happyheart Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3583 Happyheart Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Happyheart Way have a pool?
Yes, 3583 Happyheart Way has a pool.
Does 3583 Happyheart Way have accessible units?
No, 3583 Happyheart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Happyheart Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3583 Happyheart Way has units with dishwashers.
