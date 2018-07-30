3583 Happyheart Way

Amenities
Beautiful low maintenance home in the Meadows - Property Id: 124031
3 bedrooms & 2-1/2 bathrooms
Two car attached garage
Main floor laminate floors
Main floor office
Open concept
Beautiful kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops
Main floor half bath
Second floor master suite with walk in closet and large tiled shower
Second floor laundry with new appliances
Second floor bedrooms #1 and 2
Second floor full bathroom
Side yard with great deck and artificial grass
Includes landscaping and snow removal, including driveway and front walk!
Large park with playground just a half block away
Use of The Meadows facilities, including two pools, and several great parks
Miles of trails and open space
Minutes to Castleview High School and the Outlets
A few easy miles from I-25 and US-85 via Meadows Parkway
Short commute to the DTC, Skyridge Hospital, and Schwab
Trash/recycling and HOA included. Tenant pays all other utilities.
Minimum credit score, etc required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124031p
Property Id 124031
(RLNE5197921)