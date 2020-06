Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Monthly Rental Available (or more)

Built in 2017

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

Ranch-style home (1-story)

Mountain Views

Large Cover Deck

Granite Kitchen Countertops

Wood flooring throughout

Fully Furnished

Garage Parking (one space)

Very close to shopping, parks, trails, etc.

Only 4 minutes to I-25 (about 12-minutes to DTC)



Available for Corporate Rental, 30-day plus, etc.



Wifi, Hi-Speed Cable, Utilities - all provided by Owner



Small dogs allowed (if non-shedding)