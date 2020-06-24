All apartments in Castle Rock
3202 Jonquil St.

3202 Jonquil Street · No Longer Available
Location

3202 Jonquil Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
New Smart Home in The Meadows - Property Id: 102375

Gorgeous brand new 2-story Amazon Smart Home located in The Meadows.
Walking distance: Park, Free space walking/biking path, Taft House Pool
Easy bike ride: Paintbrush Park, Grange Pool, Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course
Short drive: King Soopers, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Lowe's, Factory Outlets, Sam's Club, i-25
Open living concept connects dining room, family room, kitchen
Kitchen: Large center island, Stainless appliances, Slab granite counters, Walk-in pantry
Master suite: Large walk-in closet, 5-piece en-suite bath
Main floor bedroom: Great for private guest suite or formal study
Upstairs loft: Perfect for theater room or playroom
Amenities: Upstairs laundry room, Dedicated 1st & 2nd floor furnaces, Oversized 2-car garage, Front porch, Covered back deck, Garden level basement
Device package: Echo Show, Echo Dot, Sonos Speaker, Ring Video Doorbell
Wirelessly control door locks, lights & temperature, Zero Wi-Fi dead spots

Come check it out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102375
Property Id 102375

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4731064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Jonquil St. have any available units?
3202 Jonquil St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Jonquil St. have?
Some of 3202 Jonquil St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Jonquil St. currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Jonquil St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Jonquil St. pet-friendly?
No, 3202 Jonquil St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3202 Jonquil St. offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Jonquil St. offers parking.
Does 3202 Jonquil St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Jonquil St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Jonquil St. have a pool?
Yes, 3202 Jonquil St. has a pool.
Does 3202 Jonquil St. have accessible units?
No, 3202 Jonquil St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Jonquil St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 Jonquil St. has units with dishwashers.
