3202 Jonquil St.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage guest suite internet access media room

New Smart Home in The Meadows - Property Id: 102375



Gorgeous brand new 2-story Amazon Smart Home located in The Meadows.

Walking distance: Park, Free space walking/biking path, Taft House Pool

Easy bike ride: Paintbrush Park, Grange Pool, Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course

Short drive: King Soopers, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Lowe's, Factory Outlets, Sam's Club, i-25

Open living concept connects dining room, family room, kitchen

Kitchen: Large center island, Stainless appliances, Slab granite counters, Walk-in pantry

Master suite: Large walk-in closet, 5-piece en-suite bath

Main floor bedroom: Great for private guest suite or formal study

Upstairs loft: Perfect for theater room or playroom

Amenities: Upstairs laundry room, Dedicated 1st & 2nd floor furnaces, Oversized 2-car garage, Front porch, Covered back deck, Garden level basement

Device package: Echo Show, Echo Dot, Sonos Speaker, Ring Video Doorbell

Wirelessly control door locks, lights & temperature, Zero Wi-Fi dead spots



Come check it out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102375

No Pets Allowed



