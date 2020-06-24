3202 Jonquil St.

Amenities
New Smart Home in The Meadows - Property Id: 102375
Gorgeous brand new 2-story Amazon Smart Home located in The Meadows.
Walking distance: Park, Free space walking/biking path, Taft House Pool
Easy bike ride: Paintbrush Park, Grange Pool, Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course
Short drive: King Soopers, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Lowe's, Factory Outlets, Sam's Club, i-25
Open living concept connects dining room, family room, kitchen
Kitchen: Large center island, Stainless appliances, Slab granite counters, Walk-in pantry
Master suite: Large walk-in closet, 5-piece en-suite bath
Main floor bedroom: Great for private guest suite or formal study
Upstairs loft: Perfect for theater room or playroom
Amenities: Upstairs laundry room, Dedicated 1st & 2nd floor furnaces, Oversized 2-car garage, Front porch, Covered back deck, Garden level basement
Device package: Echo Show, Echo Dot, Sonos Speaker, Ring Video Doorbell
Wirelessly control door locks, lights & temperature, Zero Wi-Fi dead spots
Come check it out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102375
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4731064)