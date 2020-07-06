All apartments in Castle Rock
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3175 West Sugarbowl Court
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:04 AM

3175 West Sugarbowl Court

3175 West Sugarbowl Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3175 West Sugarbowl Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in The Meadows neighborhood! Priced to rent right away this is a must see. This bright and unique floor plan features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, grand two-story living room. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, unique floors, updated bathroom and his and hers closets. The 2 additional bedrooms upstairs have a jack and jill bathroom that is also nicely updated. The basement functions as a wonderful flex space. The Kitchen has highly desired Antiqued style cabinets and a wonderfully situated bay window. The backyard provides great privacy and shade. With the private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Within walking distance of all 3 levels of schools. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court have any available units?
3175 West Sugarbowl Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 3175 West Sugarbowl Court currently offering any rent specials?
3175 West Sugarbowl Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3175 West Sugarbowl Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court is pet friendly.
Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court offer parking?
No, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court does not offer parking.
Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court have a pool?
No, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court does not have a pool.
Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court have accessible units?
No, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3175 West Sugarbowl Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3175 West Sugarbowl Court does not have units with air conditioning.

