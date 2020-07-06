3175 West Sugarbowl Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

See yourself coming home to this luxurious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in The Meadows neighborhood! Priced to rent right away this is a must see. This bright and unique floor plan features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, grand two-story living room. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, unique floors, updated bathroom and his and hers closets. The 2 additional bedrooms upstairs have a jack and jill bathroom that is also nicely updated. The basement functions as a wonderful flex space. The Kitchen has highly desired Antiqued style cabinets and a wonderfully situated bay window. The backyard provides great privacy and shade. With the private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Within walking distance of all 3 levels of schools. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



