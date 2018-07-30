312 Lewis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

FURNISHED CORPORATE SHORT TERM RENTAL... Youll feel right at home in this cozy, modern furnished 2 bedroom downtown house. A short walk to dinning, coffee, shops, parks, and trails. This unit was fully remodeled in 2017! Come stay in a historic 1920s home with modern updates and only minutes walk to downtown! Also located minutes drive to highway, large mall, and movie theater. This unit has a private outdoor patio and yard, and open concept living with all the conveniences of home provided and added luxuries too! Home has central heat and A/C and has a washer and dryer. Living room has a smart TV, cozy modern furnishings, and opens up to a dinning area and kitchen complete with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, oven/range, and microwave. The kitchen comes complete with all dishes, bake ware, coffee maker, and other utensils/ small appliances. The timeless tiled bathroom and shower comes stocked with toilet paper, blow dryer, conditioner, shampoo, and soap. Two bedrooms, one with a queen bed, the other with 2 twin beds (can be exchanged for a queen bed if needed too). Both beds have clothing storage and relaxing modern decor. There is also a 700 sqft unfinished basement for storage. $175 flat rate per month for all Utilities/internet/tv/ trash yard maintenance and snow removal.Garage also available for $100