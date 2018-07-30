All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

312 Lewis Street

312 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 Lewis Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
FURNISHED CORPORATE SHORT TERM RENTAL... Youll feel right at home in this cozy, modern furnished 2 bedroom downtown house. A short walk to dinning, coffee, shops, parks, and trails. This unit was fully remodeled in 2017! Come stay in a historic 1920s home with modern updates and only minutes walk to downtown! Also located minutes drive to highway, large mall, and movie theater. This unit has a private outdoor patio and yard, and open concept living with all the conveniences of home provided and added luxuries too! Home has central heat and A/C and has a washer and dryer. Living room has a smart TV, cozy modern furnishings, and opens up to a dinning area and kitchen complete with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, oven/range, and microwave. The kitchen comes complete with all dishes, bake ware, coffee maker, and other utensils/ small appliances. The timeless tiled bathroom and shower comes stocked with toilet paper, blow dryer, conditioner, shampoo, and soap. Two bedrooms, one with a queen bed, the other with 2 twin beds (can be exchanged for a queen bed if needed too). Both beds have clothing storage and relaxing modern decor. There is also a 700 sqft unfinished basement for storage. $175 flat rate per month for all Utilities/internet/tv/ trash yard maintenance and snow removal.Garage also available for $100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Lewis Street have any available units?
312 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 312 Lewis Street have?
Some of 312 Lewis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 312 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 312 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 312 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Lewis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 312 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 312 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Lewis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Lewis Street has units with air conditioning.
