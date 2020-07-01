All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3116 Jonquil St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3116 Jonquil St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

3116 Jonquil St

3116 Jonquil Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3116 Jonquil Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3116 Jonquil St Available 05/08/20 2 Bed, 2 bath, Townhouse in Meadows-3116 Jonquil Street - Available 5/8/2020! Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story in the great bedroom community of the Meadows in Castle Rock. This home was built in 2017 by Oakwood Homes. Watch the fireworks from your rear deck. Unique floor plan that features the master bedroom, kitchen and great room on the upper level. The lower level features the 2nd bedroom, a full bath, flex space and garage access. This home comes with many upgrades including granite counter tops, fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,050
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3650601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Jonquil St have any available units?
3116 Jonquil St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3116 Jonquil St have?
Some of 3116 Jonquil St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Jonquil St currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Jonquil St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Jonquil St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Jonquil St is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Jonquil St offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Jonquil St offers parking.
Does 3116 Jonquil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Jonquil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Jonquil St have a pool?
Yes, 3116 Jonquil St has a pool.
Does 3116 Jonquil St have accessible units?
No, 3116 Jonquil St does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Jonquil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Jonquil St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Jonquil St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Jonquil St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs