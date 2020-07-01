Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

3116 Jonquil St Available 05/08/20 2 Bed, 2 bath, Townhouse in Meadows-3116 Jonquil Street - Available 5/8/2020! Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story in the great bedroom community of the Meadows in Castle Rock. This home was built in 2017 by Oakwood Homes. Watch the fireworks from your rear deck. Unique floor plan that features the master bedroom, kitchen and great room on the upper level. The lower level features the 2nd bedroom, a full bath, flex space and garage access. This home comes with many upgrades including granite counter tops, fireplace, and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,050

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3650601)