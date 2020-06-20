All apartments in Castle Rock
278 Ardmore St.

278 Ardmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

278 Ardmore Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

Great large corner lot home in Castle Wood Ranch, Castle Rock - Welcome Home! Please call (303) 835-0041 to set-up your showing with Jaris Realty, Inc.

Large open floor plan with 3-bedroom, main floor office and huge loft in Castlewood Ranch with 3-car garage.

Main floor offers living room opening to a large dining room, large kitchen open to the family room with gas fireplace and built ins, office or guest room & additional half bath. Upstairs features a large loft, master suite, two other bedrooms and their shared full bath.

Lovely, wide backyard with great landscaping, children's playset and a large rap-around stamped concrete patio. Great central Castle Rock location within walking distance to Mesa Middle School and Flagstone Elementary School.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4214066)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Ardmore St. have any available units?
278 Ardmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 278 Ardmore St. have?
Some of 278 Ardmore St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Ardmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
278 Ardmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Ardmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Ardmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 278 Ardmore St. offer parking?
Yes, 278 Ardmore St. offers parking.
Does 278 Ardmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 Ardmore St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Ardmore St. have a pool?
No, 278 Ardmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 278 Ardmore St. have accessible units?
No, 278 Ardmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Ardmore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Ardmore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Ardmore St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Ardmore St. does not have units with air conditioning.

