278 Ardmore St.

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great large corner lot home in Castle Wood Ranch, Castle Rock - Welcome Home! Please call (303) 835-0041 to set-up your showing with Jaris Realty, Inc.



Large open floor plan with 3-bedroom, main floor office and huge loft in Castlewood Ranch with 3-car garage.



Main floor offers living room opening to a large dining room, large kitchen open to the family room with gas fireplace and built ins, office or guest room & additional half bath. Upstairs features a large loft, master suite, two other bedrooms and their shared full bath.



Lovely, wide backyard with great landscaping, children's playset and a large rap-around stamped concrete patio. Great central Castle Rock location within walking distance to Mesa Middle School and Flagstone Elementary School.



No Cats Allowed



