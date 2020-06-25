All apartments in Castle Rock
2620 Meadows Boulevard D

2620 Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Meadows Boulevard, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Former model home available for rent in the hearts of the Meadows! Take in this spectacular end-unit townhome with a beautiful contemporary finishes throughout. The meticulously designed kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage, and the open floorplan extends to the living area with a fireplace and expansive windows. Master suite comes with sliding doors to the en suite, which sports dual vanities and a frameless shower. Close to the Castle Rock Outlet Mall, movie theatre, restaurants, and I-25 for an easy commute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D have any available units?
2620 Meadows Boulevard D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
Is 2620 Meadows Boulevard D currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Meadows Boulevard D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Meadows Boulevard D pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D offer parking?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D have a pool?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D have accessible units?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Meadows Boulevard D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Meadows Boulevard D does not have units with air conditioning.
