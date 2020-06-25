2620 Meadows Boulevard D

Amenities
Former model home available for rent in the hearts of the Meadows! Take in this spectacular end-unit townhome with a beautiful contemporary finishes throughout. The meticulously designed kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage, and the open floorplan extends to the living area with a fireplace and expansive windows. Master suite comes with sliding doors to the en suite, which sports dual vanities and a frameless shower. Close to the Castle Rock Outlet Mall, movie theatre, restaurants, and I-25 for an easy commute!