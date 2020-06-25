2620 Meadows Boulevard D

Amenities

stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Former model home available for rent in the hearts of the Meadows! Take in this spectacular end-unit townhome with a beautiful contemporary finishes throughout. The meticulously designed kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage, and the open floorplan extends to the living area with a fireplace and expansive windows. Master suite comes with sliding doors to the en suite, which sports dual vanities and a frameless shower. Close to the Castle Rock Outlet Mall, movie theatre, restaurants, and I-25 for an easy commute!