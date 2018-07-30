2605 Cutters Circle #106

Amenities
Sapphire Point condo with lots of upgrades - Very nice Sapphire Point condo with lots of upgrades. The main floor features a fireplace and a half bath. Nice living room and updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a center island. There is a gas stove and an under-mount sink, also there is a nice patio as well. The home features central air conditioning and a 1 car detached garage.
The upstairs has 2 nice sized bedrooms, both with their own private bath. Easy access to Castle Rock and I-25. There is a full unfinished basement for all your storage needs or kids play area. A washer and dryer are included. Great condition and value.
Pets - 1 Dog
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash & Water
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -1 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Douglas County
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5452006)