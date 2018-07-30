All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2605 Cutters Circle #106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2605 Cutters Circle #106
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2605 Cutters Circle #106

2605 Cutters Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2605 Cutters Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Maher Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sapphire Point condo with lots of upgrades - Very nice Sapphire Point condo with lots of upgrades. The main floor features a fireplace and a half bath. Nice living room and updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a center island. There is a gas stove and an under-mount sink, also there is a nice patio as well. The home features central air conditioning and a 1 car detached garage.
The upstairs has 2 nice sized bedrooms, both with their own private bath. Easy access to Castle Rock and I-25. There is a full unfinished basement for all your storage needs or kids play area. A washer and dryer are included. Great condition and value.

Pets - 1 Dog
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash & Water
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking -1 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Douglas County

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5452006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have any available units?
2605 Cutters Circle #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have?
Some of 2605 Cutters Circle #106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Cutters Circle #106 currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Cutters Circle #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Cutters Circle #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 offers parking.
Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have a pool?
No, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have accessible units?
No, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Cutters Circle #106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2605 Cutters Circle #106 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs