2605 Cutters Circle #106

Sapphire Point condo with lots of upgrades - Very nice Sapphire Point condo with lots of upgrades. The main floor features a fireplace and a half bath. Nice living room and updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a center island. There is a gas stove and an under-mount sink, also there is a nice patio as well. The home features central air conditioning and a 1 car detached garage.

The upstairs has 2 nice sized bedrooms, both with their own private bath. Easy access to Castle Rock and I-25. There is a full unfinished basement for all your storage needs or kids play area. A washer and dryer are included. Great condition and value.



Pets - 1 Dog

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash & Water

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking -1 Car Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Douglas County



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Cats Allowed



