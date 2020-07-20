2505 Innisbrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful walkout ranch has over 4000 finished square feet and includes 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A spacious main-floor master suite overlooks the foothills and includes an over-sized soaking tub, marble tops and walk-in closet. A large office, located off the entry, overlooks open-space and is adjacent to an upgraded half bathroom with bronze vessel sink. The great room with fireplace, is wired for surround-sound and directly adjoins a large open kitchen with eating space. Kitchen includes large island, work station, granite tile tops, four-burner (and 2-burner grill) gas stove top, double ovens and over-sized pantry. Formal dining room off of entry and main floor laundry room includes washer and dryer.



Walkout lower level consists of an upscale family room with heated slate floors, custom-built cabinetry, fireplace, and pool table (included). The wet bar has slab-sandstone countertops, an under-counter beverage refrigerator and Sub-Zero wine cooler. This living area opens to a nice covered patio with mountain views. The lower level contains a secondary master suite and bath, 3 additional bedrooms, one of which includes exercise equipment and an additional full bath.



Home is well appointed with solid wood doors and base, wood floors and stairs adorned with a decorative wood and iron railing, designer decorative tiles and expansive deck with mountain views. Home also contains all the comfort features including a\c, humidifier and over-sized, heated 3 car garage. Private and serene entry courtyard overlooks open space with an abundance of wildlife.



Owner is okay with 1 pet but requires a $400.00 pet deposit of which $200.00 is non refundable



Awesome location on quiet cul-de-sac, minutes to I-25, Plum Creek Golf Course and charming "old town" Castle Rock. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing!