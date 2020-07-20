All apartments in Castle Rock
Location

2505 Innisbrook Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful walkout ranch has over 4000 finished square feet and includes 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A spacious main-floor master suite overlooks the foothills and includes an over-sized soaking tub, marble tops and walk-in closet. A large office, located off the entry, overlooks open-space and is adjacent to an upgraded half bathroom with bronze vessel sink. The great room with fireplace, is wired for surround-sound and directly adjoins a large open kitchen with eating space. Kitchen includes large island, work station, granite tile tops, four-burner (and 2-burner grill) gas stove top, double ovens and over-sized pantry. Formal dining room off of entry and main floor laundry room includes washer and dryer.

Walkout lower level consists of an upscale family room with heated slate floors, custom-built cabinetry, fireplace, and pool table (included). The wet bar has slab-sandstone countertops, an under-counter beverage refrigerator and Sub-Zero wine cooler. This living area opens to a nice covered patio with mountain views. The lower level contains a secondary master suite and bath, 3 additional bedrooms, one of which includes exercise equipment and an additional full bath.

Home is well appointed with solid wood doors and base, wood floors and stairs adorned with a decorative wood and iron railing, designer decorative tiles and expansive deck with mountain views. Home also contains all the comfort features including a\c, humidifier and over-sized, heated 3 car garage. Private and serene entry courtyard overlooks open space with an abundance of wildlife.

Owner is okay with 1 pet but requires a $400.00 pet deposit of which $200.00 is non refundable

Awesome location on quiet cul-de-sac, minutes to I-25, Plum Creek Golf Course and charming "old town" Castle Rock. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Innisbrook Court have any available units?
2505 Innisbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2505 Innisbrook Court have?
Some of 2505 Innisbrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Innisbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Innisbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Innisbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Innisbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Innisbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Innisbrook Court offers parking.
Does 2505 Innisbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Innisbrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Innisbrook Court have a pool?
No, 2505 Innisbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Innisbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 2505 Innisbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Innisbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 Innisbrook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Innisbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2505 Innisbrook Court has units with air conditioning.
