Castle Rock, CO
2421 Java Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2421 Java Dr

No Longer Available
Location

2421 Java Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2421 Java Dr Available 04/04/20 2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1930 Sqft - 2421 Java Dr - Available 4/4/2020. 2 Bed/2.5 Bath house in the trendy Cityscapes at the Meadows neighborhood convenient to Castle Rock Hospital, Castle Rock Outlets, the Promenade shops, and I-25 interchange. What sets this property apart is the awesome rooftop terrace with spanning views of the mountains and the surrounding area of Castle Rock. Inside the home you'll find a living room, flex room on lower level, 2" blinds, central heat & air, eat-in kitchen complete with upgraded pewter appliances and granite counters, powder bathroom, balcony, storage closet, vinyl plank floors, and walk-in closet. Additionally, the home comes with a front load washer & dryer, is wired for surround sound, has a 2-car garage, and has access to the Grange community swimming pool and club house. Trash service is including with rent and HOA maintains all exterior landscaping. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,350
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5512088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Java Dr have any available units?
2421 Java Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2421 Java Dr have?
Some of 2421 Java Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Java Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Java Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Java Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Java Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Java Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Java Dr offers parking.
Does 2421 Java Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Java Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Java Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2421 Java Dr has a pool.
Does 2421 Java Dr have accessible units?
No, 2421 Java Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Java Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Java Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Java Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Java Dr has units with air conditioning.

