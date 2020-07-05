Amenities

2421 Java Dr Available 04/04/20 2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1930 Sqft - 2421 Java Dr - Available 4/4/2020. 2 Bed/2.5 Bath house in the trendy Cityscapes at the Meadows neighborhood convenient to Castle Rock Hospital, Castle Rock Outlets, the Promenade shops, and I-25 interchange. What sets this property apart is the awesome rooftop terrace with spanning views of the mountains and the surrounding area of Castle Rock. Inside the home you'll find a living room, flex room on lower level, 2" blinds, central heat & air, eat-in kitchen complete with upgraded pewter appliances and granite counters, powder bathroom, balcony, storage closet, vinyl plank floors, and walk-in closet. Additionally, the home comes with a front load washer & dryer, is wired for surround sound, has a 2-car garage, and has access to the Grange community swimming pool and club house. Trash service is including with rent and HOA maintains all exterior landscaping. Small pets allowed with $250 refundable deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,350

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5512088)