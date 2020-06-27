All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2360 Bayberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2360 Bayberry Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:30 PM

2360 Bayberry Lane

2360 Bayberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2360 Bayberry Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Scott Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful executive home in the Woodlands in Castle Rock for rent! This two story home has over 3,284 square feet with an additional 1,178 square feet in the finished basement. Located on a quiet and private cue-de-sac this home is adjacent to open space and has an amazing back yard with tall evergreen trees and a large patio for barbecuing and entertaining family and guests. Immediate occupancy and move in ready! Spectacular views of Castle Rock! Main level has hardwood flooring in the entry way as well as the kitchen areas. Office with french doors on the main level. Modern Kitchen with new kitchen cabinets with all upgraded stainless steel appliances. Beautiful family room with fireplace with huge windows that opens up to the outdoor deck. Formal dining area. Spiral staircase leads you to the upstairs to the three bedrooms. Huge master suite with private five piece bath and a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with additional bathroom. Additional bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. Washer/dryer included. Recent updates are new roof, new siding, new gutters and new garage door. Douglas County Schools. Close to rec center, parks, walking trails, stores, and restaurants. For a private showing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 (office) or 720-838-6714 (cell). Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Bayberry Lane have any available units?
2360 Bayberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2360 Bayberry Lane have?
Some of 2360 Bayberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Bayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Bayberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Bayberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Bayberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2360 Bayberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Bayberry Lane offers parking.
Does 2360 Bayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Bayberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Bayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2360 Bayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Bayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2360 Bayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Bayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Bayberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Bayberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2360 Bayberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs