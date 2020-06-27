2360 Bayberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful executive home in the Woodlands in Castle Rock for rent! This two story home has over 3,284 square feet with an additional 1,178 square feet in the finished basement. Located on a quiet and private cue-de-sac this home is adjacent to open space and has an amazing back yard with tall evergreen trees and a large patio for barbecuing and entertaining family and guests. Immediate occupancy and move in ready! Spectacular views of Castle Rock! Main level has hardwood flooring in the entry way as well as the kitchen areas. Office with french doors on the main level. Modern Kitchen with new kitchen cabinets with all upgraded stainless steel appliances. Beautiful family room with fireplace with huge windows that opens up to the outdoor deck. Formal dining area. Spiral staircase leads you to the upstairs to the three bedrooms. Huge master suite with private five piece bath and a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with additional bathroom. Additional bedroom and bathroom in the finished basement. Washer/dryer included. Recent updates are new roof, new siding, new gutters and new garage door. Douglas County Schools. Close to rec center, parks, walking trails, stores, and restaurants. For a private showing please call Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 (office) or 720-838-6714 (cell). Won't last long!!