All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2295 Coach House Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2295 Coach House Loop
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2295 Coach House Loop

2295 Coach House Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2295 Coach House Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2295 Coach House Loop Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous Castle Rock Home with Great Views - Welcome to your new home in Castle Rock! This home is 2,315 Square feet, 3 beds, 2.5 baths. 2 Car Garage, loft, fireplace, updated. Beautiful Dining Room, Large Family Room, Bar in Kitchen.

Huge Master Suite! Vanity in Bathroom and His & Her Sinks!

Central Air, Fenced Yard

Standard deposit (reliant upon full approval after screening) is one month's rent ($2,165). Dogs are ok, with a $250 non refundable deposit per dog. Pet Rent per dog applies. Screening includes credit, criminal, and rental history check - must provide income and identity verification. **Must earn 3 times rent

One year lease. We hope to help you find your home! Utilities are not included in rent.

Pathway to Home Ownership! $100 per month of your rent (up to 2 years) can get you credits toward the purchase of a new Oakwood Home! Lets discuss!

CALL AMANDA: ?(303) 618-7907?

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Coach House Loop have any available units?
2295 Coach House Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2295 Coach House Loop have?
Some of 2295 Coach House Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 Coach House Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Coach House Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Coach House Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2295 Coach House Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2295 Coach House Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2295 Coach House Loop offers parking.
Does 2295 Coach House Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 Coach House Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Coach House Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2295 Coach House Loop has a pool.
Does 2295 Coach House Loop have accessible units?
No, 2295 Coach House Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Coach House Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2295 Coach House Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2295 Coach House Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2295 Coach House Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs