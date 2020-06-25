Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

2295 Coach House Loop Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous Castle Rock Home with Great Views - Welcome to your new home in Castle Rock! This home is 2,315 Square feet, 3 beds, 2.5 baths. 2 Car Garage, loft, fireplace, updated. Beautiful Dining Room, Large Family Room, Bar in Kitchen.



Huge Master Suite! Vanity in Bathroom and His & Her Sinks!



Central Air, Fenced Yard



Standard deposit (reliant upon full approval after screening) is one month's rent ($2,165). Dogs are ok, with a $250 non refundable deposit per dog. Pet Rent per dog applies. Screening includes credit, criminal, and rental history check - must provide income and identity verification. **Must earn 3 times rent



One year lease. We hope to help you find your home! Utilities are not included in rent.



Pathway to Home Ownership! $100 per month of your rent (up to 2 years) can get you credits toward the purchase of a new Oakwood Home! Lets discuss!



CALL AMANDA: ?(303) 618-7907?



No Cats Allowed



