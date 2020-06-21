220 N. Holcomb Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage

Move in to this Founders Village 3 bedroom home ASAP and the first 3 months of rent are reduced to $1700.00!



Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms has just received a minor face lift. New granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms plus new sinks and faucets. Main floor is an open concept living room, dining and kitchen that looks out to the over-sized fenced backyard.



Upstairs is your master bedroom with its own bathroom, along with two other bedrooms and second bathroom. The basement is partial finished with extra storage and includes a two car garage. Home has been updated with new windows, newer carpet and paint.



Property is only minutes away from major shopping in historic Castle Rock including the Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Great I-25 access providing easy commute to either Colorado Springs or the greater Denver area. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.