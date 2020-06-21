All apartments in Castle Rock
220 N. Holcomb Circle

220 North Holcomb Circle · No Longer Available
Location

220 North Holcomb Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Move in to this Founders Village 3 bedroom home ASAP and the first 3 months of rent are reduced to $1700.00!

Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms has just received a minor face lift. New granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms plus new sinks and faucets. Main floor is an open concept living room, dining and kitchen that looks out to the over-sized fenced backyard.

Upstairs is your master bedroom with its own bathroom, along with two other bedrooms and second bathroom. The basement is partial finished with extra storage and includes a two car garage. Home has been updated with new windows, newer carpet and paint.

Property is only minutes away from major shopping in historic Castle Rock including the Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Great I-25 access providing easy commute to either Colorado Springs or the greater Denver area. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N. Holcomb Circle have any available units?
220 N. Holcomb Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 N. Holcomb Circle have?
Some of 220 N. Holcomb Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N. Holcomb Circle currently offering any rent specials?
220 N. Holcomb Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N. Holcomb Circle pet-friendly?
No, 220 N. Holcomb Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 220 N. Holcomb Circle offer parking?
Yes, 220 N. Holcomb Circle does offer parking.
Does 220 N. Holcomb Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N. Holcomb Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N. Holcomb Circle have a pool?
Yes, 220 N. Holcomb Circle has a pool.
Does 220 N. Holcomb Circle have accessible units?
No, 220 N. Holcomb Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N. Holcomb Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 N. Holcomb Circle has units with dishwashers.
