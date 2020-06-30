All apartments in Castle Rock
2051 Oakcrest Circle

2051 Oakcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Oakcrest Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Young-American

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Castle Rock will welcome you with 1,176 square feet of living space!

Appreciate great features of this spacious home including air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from deck, porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Plum Creek Golf Club. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options such as Outlets at Castle Rock. Travel is easy with quick access to Gilbert St.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have any available units?
2051 Oakcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have?
Some of 2051 Oakcrest Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Oakcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Oakcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Oakcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2051 Oakcrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Oakcrest Circle offers parking.
Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 Oakcrest Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 2051 Oakcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2051 Oakcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 Oakcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 Oakcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2051 Oakcrest Circle has units with air conditioning.

