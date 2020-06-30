2051 Oakcrest Circle

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Castle Rock will welcome you with 1,176 square feet of living space!



Appreciate great features of this spacious home including air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from deck, porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Plum Creek Golf Club. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options such as Outlets at Castle Rock. Travel is easy with quick access to Gilbert St.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



