Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:34 PM

1972 Shadow Creek Drive

1972 Shadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1972 Shadow Creek Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 2-story home that offers you a modern open-concept layout. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops, full stainless-steel appliances, mocha cabinetry, hardwood flooring and a great sized kitchen island that looks into the dining and family spaces. If you love the outdoors, Crystal Valley Ranch should be at the top of your list. The beautiful community has a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, many parks and miles of walking trails! This spectacular home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with a loft, and a 3-car garage! This home also backs to open space giving you and the kids acres of endless fun! Above grade Sqft is 2395 with an additional 794 Sqft unfinished basement.

HOME WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN 10/1/2019
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS INCREDIBLE CHANCE TO LIVE IN A BRAND-NEW HOME IN A PEACEFUL LOCATION.

Pets allowed with pre-approval at additional costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have any available units?
1972 Shadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have?
Some of 1972 Shadow Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1972 Shadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1972 Shadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1972 Shadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1972 Shadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1972 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
