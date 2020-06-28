1972 Shadow Creek Drive

Amenities

Great 2-story home that offers you a modern open-concept layout. The kitchen is appointed with granite counter tops, full stainless-steel appliances, mocha cabinetry, hardwood flooring and a great sized kitchen island that looks into the dining and family spaces. If you love the outdoors, Crystal Valley Ranch should be at the top of your list. The beautiful community has a clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, many parks and miles of walking trails! This spectacular home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with a loft, and a 3-car garage! This home also backs to open space giving you and the kids acres of endless fun! Above grade Sqft is 2395 with an additional 794 Sqft unfinished basement.



HOME WILL BE READY FOR MOVE IN 10/1/2019

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS INCREDIBLE CHANCE TO LIVE IN A BRAND-NEW HOME IN A PEACEFUL LOCATION.



Pets allowed with pre-approval at additional costs.