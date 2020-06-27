1929 Baguette Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage sauna

This home shows like a Model Home. 6 Bedrooms, 4 Baths plus a loft. Relax in the finished walk out basement with a rec room , gym and sauna, and wet bar. This open floor plan will not disappoint. Large Kitchen with Slab Granite,Breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and more. The family room has a fireplace to enjoy those Colorado snowy days. Hardwood floors and Berber carpets. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included.Large loft upstairs too.The spiral staircase greets you upon entering. And the 3 car garage is for all your toys . A large trex Deck and patio below. Views and a large fenced yard. Community pool use included.Over 4000 square feet finished.This fine home is available October 4th 2019. Minimum credit score 650 plus 2.5 times rent income needed.$50 per adult application fee needed.Can do a 2 year lease if needed.