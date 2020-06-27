All apartments in Castle Rock
1929 Baguette Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

1929 Baguette Drive

1929 Baguette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Baguette Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Maher Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
This home shows like a Model Home. 6 Bedrooms, 4 Baths plus a loft. Relax in the finished walk out basement with a rec room , gym and sauna, and wet bar. This open floor plan will not disappoint. Large Kitchen with Slab Granite,Breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and more. The family room has a fireplace to enjoy those Colorado snowy days. Hardwood floors and Berber carpets. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included.Large loft upstairs too.The spiral staircase greets you upon entering. And the 3 car garage is for all your toys . A large trex Deck and patio below. Views and a large fenced yard. Community pool use included.Over 4000 square feet finished.This fine home is available October 4th 2019. Minimum credit score 650 plus 2.5 times rent income needed.$50 per adult application fee needed.Can do a 2 year lease if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Baguette Drive have any available units?
1929 Baguette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1929 Baguette Drive have?
Some of 1929 Baguette Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 Baguette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Baguette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Baguette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Baguette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1929 Baguette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1929 Baguette Drive offers parking.
Does 1929 Baguette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 Baguette Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Baguette Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1929 Baguette Drive has a pool.
Does 1929 Baguette Drive have accessible units?
No, 1929 Baguette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Baguette Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1929 Baguette Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Baguette Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1929 Baguette Drive has units with air conditioning.
