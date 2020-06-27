All apartments in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO
1652 Cherry Hills Lane
1652 Cherry Hills Lane

1652 Cherry Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Cherry Hills Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Pristine property in an upscale golf course community! - Pristine property in an upscale golf course community! Plus Safeway is down the street as well as Douglas County Fairgrounds & main street Castle Rock with loads of shopping everywhere. The condo is south-facing but fronts to heavily wooded landscaping so shady in the summer. The great room is warm & comfortable and the perfect proportion, with a large picture window up front and cozy gas fireplace with built-in entertainment area. To the rear is the elegant kitchen/dining room combo, boasting stainless steel Whirlpool Gold fridge/microwave/dishwasher, luxurious slab granite counters with stainless under mount sink and restaurant-grade faucet, plus elegant Cherry cabinets, tile floor and pantry. The vaulted master has its own private deck, 5 piece bath w/Cherry cabs and slab granite counter, and large walk-in closet. The other bedroom is vaulted as well with its own private bath and walk-in closet. Dogs are O.K. No cats. Pet deposit is $400/pet and $200 is non-refundable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5019131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have any available units?
1652 Cherry Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have?
Some of 1652 Cherry Hills Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Cherry Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Cherry Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Cherry Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane has a pool.
Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 Cherry Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1652 Cherry Hills Lane has units with air conditioning.
