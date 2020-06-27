1652 Cherry Hills Lane

Amenities

Pristine property in an upscale golf course community! - Pristine property in an upscale golf course community! Plus Safeway is down the street as well as Douglas County Fairgrounds & main street Castle Rock with loads of shopping everywhere. The condo is south-facing but fronts to heavily wooded landscaping so shady in the summer. The great room is warm & comfortable and the perfect proportion, with a large picture window up front and cozy gas fireplace with built-in entertainment area. To the rear is the elegant kitchen/dining room combo, boasting stainless steel Whirlpool Gold fridge/microwave/dishwasher, luxurious slab granite counters with stainless under mount sink and restaurant-grade faucet, plus elegant Cherry cabinets, tile floor and pantry. The vaulted master has its own private deck, 5 piece bath w/Cherry cabs and slab granite counter, and large walk-in closet. The other bedroom is vaulted as well with its own private bath and walk-in closet. Dogs are O.K. No cats. Pet deposit is $400/pet and $200 is non-refundable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5019131)