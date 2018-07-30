1530 Royal Troon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Castle Rock - Plum Creek town home on the Golf Course. - Location, views and more! Located in Plum Creek on the 14th hole of the Plum Creek Golf Course, and steps away from the community pool! Within walking distance to The Douglas County Fairgrounds, parks, and sports fields, and five minutes from Philip S Miller Park, Zip Line Tours, the Amphitheater, and Challenge Hill. Quick access to Historic Downtown Castle Rock and its annual festivities. Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Call 303-835-0041 today to schedule a time to see this great home. Ask about our Security Deposit Payment Plan special as well.



As you walk into this home, you will notice the high ceilings on the main floor and the open floor plan. Large inviting kitchen and dining eating area with new appliances. The tree sided fireplace will provide heat and ambiance for those get-together's or chilly evenings. The second floor has two secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a shared bath. Walk into the Master Bedroom and youll notice the vaulted cathedral ceilings and the French doors picture-framing the 14th hole of the golf course, with views from your private deck. As you exit to the basement you will find a perfect mud room area, laundry room, and the over-sized two car garage as well for ease of access. Call Jaris Realty, Inc. today at 303-835-0041 to see this home!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5407517)