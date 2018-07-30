All apartments in Castle Rock
1530 Royal Troon Dr
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1530 Royal Troon Dr

1530 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Castle Rock - Plum Creek town home on the Golf Course. - Location, views and more! Located in Plum Creek on the 14th hole of the Plum Creek Golf Course, and steps away from the community pool! Within walking distance to The Douglas County Fairgrounds, parks, and sports fields, and five minutes from Philip S Miller Park, Zip Line Tours, the Amphitheater, and Challenge Hill. Quick access to Historic Downtown Castle Rock and its annual festivities. Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Call 303-835-0041 today to schedule a time to see this great home. Ask about our Security Deposit Payment Plan special as well.

As you walk into this home, you will notice the high ceilings on the main floor and the open floor plan. Large inviting kitchen and dining eating area with new appliances. The tree sided fireplace will provide heat and ambiance for those get-together's or chilly evenings. The second floor has two secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a shared bath. Walk into the Master Bedroom and youll notice the vaulted cathedral ceilings and the French doors picture-framing the 14th hole of the golf course, with views from your private deck. As you exit to the basement you will find a perfect mud room area, laundry room, and the over-sized two car garage as well for ease of access. Call Jaris Realty, Inc. today at 303-835-0041 to see this home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5407517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have any available units?
1530 Royal Troon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have?
Some of 1530 Royal Troon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Royal Troon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Royal Troon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Royal Troon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Royal Troon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Royal Troon Dr offers parking.
Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Royal Troon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Royal Troon Dr has a pool.
Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1530 Royal Troon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Royal Troon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Royal Troon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1530 Royal Troon Dr has units with air conditioning.

