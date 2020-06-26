All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

1529 Dawson Butte Way

1529 Dawson Butte Way · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Dawson Butte Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Red Hawk Town-home close to Downtown Castle Rock! - Available August 5, 2019! Call Jaris Realty Today to see this home 303-835-0041. Fabulous End unit town home w/Garage in Red Hawk close walk to downtown Castle Rock! Pictures Coming soon.

This adorable, well-maintained town-home fronts and fronts adorned park-like open space. The first things that you'll notice when you walk in are the high ceilings, open floor plan, and the dining room that overlooks the living room plus the cleanliness. This is not like an average rental.

You'll enjoy the large family room w/lots of natural light. Even a large entertainment center will fit in this room. Within this mulit-level home, you'll step up and through the spacious dining room which overlooks the Family Room. Head into the back of your new home and you will find the kitchen, laundry room with hookups, and powder room.

Step up to the next level and you will love the spacious 3 bedrooms. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and 4-piece bath. Soak away those worries in your large soaking tub! The two secondary bedrooms are larger than normal with closest plus a shared full second bath.

Call Jaris Realty for a showing on your new home! 303-835-0041

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3931589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have any available units?
1529 Dawson Butte Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have?
Some of 1529 Dawson Butte Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Dawson Butte Way currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Dawson Butte Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Dawson Butte Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Dawson Butte Way is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Dawson Butte Way offers parking.
Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Dawson Butte Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have a pool?
No, 1529 Dawson Butte Way does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have accessible units?
No, 1529 Dawson Butte Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Dawson Butte Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Dawson Butte Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Dawson Butte Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

