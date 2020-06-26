1529 Dawson Butte Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Red Hawk Town-home close to Downtown Castle Rock! - Available August 5, 2019! Call Jaris Realty Today to see this home 303-835-0041. Fabulous End unit town home w/Garage in Red Hawk close walk to downtown Castle Rock! Pictures Coming soon.



This adorable, well-maintained town-home fronts and fronts adorned park-like open space. The first things that you'll notice when you walk in are the high ceilings, open floor plan, and the dining room that overlooks the living room plus the cleanliness. This is not like an average rental.



You'll enjoy the large family room w/lots of natural light. Even a large entertainment center will fit in this room. Within this mulit-level home, you'll step up and through the spacious dining room which overlooks the Family Room. Head into the back of your new home and you will find the kitchen, laundry room with hookups, and powder room.



Step up to the next level and you will love the spacious 3 bedrooms. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and 4-piece bath. Soak away those worries in your large soaking tub! The two secondary bedrooms are larger than normal with closest plus a shared full second bath.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3931589)