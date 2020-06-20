152 October Place

Amenities

dogs allowed

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible 4BD + study, 3.5BA custom home with a finished walk-out basement on a cul-de-sac with amazing mountain views in Castle Rock! Dogs okay, but no cats. SHORT-TERM LEASE available. Or rent thru the summer of 2021! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=rqrWGEbH1di -



Professionally managed by Home Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, please visit Homerealtyllc.com/rentals.



* No smoking or marijuana.

* No pets.

* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.