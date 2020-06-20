All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 152 October Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
152 October Place
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:36 PM

152 October Place

152 October Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

152 October Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible 4BD + study, 3.5BA custom home with a finished walk-out basement on a cul-de-sac with amazing mountain views in Castle Rock! Dogs okay, but no cats. SHORT-TERM LEASE available. Or rent thru the summer of 2021! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: my.matterport.com/show/?m=rqrWGEbH1di -

Professionally managed by Home Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, please visit Homerealtyllc.com/rentals.

* No smoking or marijuana.
* No pets.
* Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Non-refundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 October Place have any available units?
152 October Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 152 October Place currently offering any rent specials?
152 October Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 October Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 October Place is pet friendly.
Does 152 October Place offer parking?
No, 152 October Place does not offer parking.
Does 152 October Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 October Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 October Place have a pool?
No, 152 October Place does not have a pool.
Does 152 October Place have accessible units?
No, 152 October Place does not have accessible units.
Does 152 October Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 October Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 October Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 October Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs