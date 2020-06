Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar extra storage some paid utils

Great Neighborhood: Bright, clean three bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome. Close to schools, popular coffee shops, and retail therapy. Enjoy the front porch with open space views, the living room’s vaulted ceilings, or the extra storage and ease of an attached two car garage.



Rent is $1950 per month. Security deposit is same a rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for any additional pets. Sewer, water, and trash included, all other utilities are tenant’s responsibility.