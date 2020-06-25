1462 Royal Troon Dr

Amenities
This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Sawgrass at Plum Creek is ready for move in October 9th!
Large inviting open main floor has a half bath, updated kitchen with island, granite countertops, and plenty of oversized cabinets. The dining room is separated from the living room by a 3 sided gas fireplace.
Upstairs is the master bedroom with updated 5 piece bath, private covered patio looking over the golf course, and large walk-in closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms have a shared full bathroom in the hallway.
The laundry room is located on the ground level of this tri-level and includes washer/dryer that are just steps from the oversized 2 car garage and space for storage.
Conveniently located with easy access to I-25. Walking distance to the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Fairgrounds Regional park. Short 3 minute drive to Downtown Castle Rock, shops, local eateries, and Riverwalk/Festival park. Serviced by Douglas RE-1 school district - Soaring Hawk Elementary School - Castle Rock Middle School - Castle View High School. Front door faces the Plum Creek Golf Course and the back of the house overlooks the community pool.
*Lease length options available minimum 8 months. Call for details
*Dog welcomed with additional deposit. Call for details
*Rent includes water and sewer
*No HOA fees
*Brand new carpet throughout
Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 303.319.9913 or email krista@newagere.com
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.