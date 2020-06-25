All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated October 12 2019

1462 Royal Troon Dr

1462 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in Sawgrass at Plum Creek is ready for move in October 9th!

Large inviting open main floor has a half bath, updated kitchen with island, granite countertops, and plenty of oversized cabinets. The dining room is separated from the living room by a 3 sided gas fireplace.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with updated 5 piece bath, private covered patio looking over the golf course, and large walk-in closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms have a shared full bathroom in the hallway.

The laundry room is located on the ground level of this tri-level and includes washer/dryer that are just steps from the oversized 2 car garage and space for storage.

Conveniently located with easy access to I-25. Walking distance to the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Fairgrounds Regional park. Short 3 minute drive to Downtown Castle Rock, shops, local eateries, and Riverwalk/Festival park. Serviced by Douglas RE-1 school district - Soaring Hawk Elementary School - Castle Rock Middle School - Castle View High School. Front door faces the Plum Creek Golf Course and the back of the house overlooks the community pool.

*Lease length options available minimum 8 months. Call for details
*Dog welcomed with additional deposit. Call for details
*Rent includes water and sewer
*No HOA fees
*Brand new carpet throughout

Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 303.319.9913 or email krista@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have any available units?
1462 Royal Troon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have?
Some of 1462 Royal Troon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Royal Troon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Royal Troon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Royal Troon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1462 Royal Troon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1462 Royal Troon Dr offers parking.
Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1462 Royal Troon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1462 Royal Troon Dr has a pool.
Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1462 Royal Troon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1462 Royal Troon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 Royal Troon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1462 Royal Troon Dr has units with air conditioning.

