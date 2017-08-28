144 Gordon Lane

Amenities

dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dogs allowed pet friendly

Downtown Castle Rock in Memmens Available After May 20, 2019 - Welcome home to your oasis close to Downtown Castle Rock, Available after May 20, 2019. Outstanding remodel on this 1977 Split level on close to a 1/4 acre lot with no HOA! As you enter the front you are welcomed by a open concept kitchen dining room with amazing attention to details. The kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, quiet close drawers and a enormous island for entertaining guest. With the open concept flowing down to the lower level family room and the wood burning fireplace for those winter evenings. You will be continued to be wowed as you enter the master bedroom with its large sitting area and its built in coffee bar. As you enter the master bath you will notice the warmth of the heating tile floor and rather large walk in closet. The steam shower is the icing on the cake!



Please Call Jaris Realty, Inc today for your private showing at 303-835-0041. The home is not available until after May 20, 2019.



(RLNE4893920)