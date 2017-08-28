All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 144 Gordon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
144 Gordon Lane
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

144 Gordon Lane

144 Gordon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

144 Gordon Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Castle Rock in Memmens Available After May 20, 2019 - Welcome home to your oasis close to Downtown Castle Rock, Available after May 20, 2019. Outstanding remodel on this 1977 Split level on close to a 1/4 acre lot with no HOA! As you enter the front you are welcomed by a open concept kitchen dining room with amazing attention to details. The kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, quiet close drawers and a enormous island for entertaining guest. With the open concept flowing down to the lower level family room and the wood burning fireplace for those winter evenings. You will be continued to be wowed as you enter the master bedroom with its large sitting area and its built in coffee bar. As you enter the master bath you will notice the warmth of the heating tile floor and rather large walk in closet. The steam shower is the icing on the cake!

Please Call Jaris Realty, Inc today for your private showing at 303-835-0041. The home is not available until after May 20, 2019.

(RLNE4893920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Gordon Lane have any available units?
144 Gordon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 144 Gordon Lane have?
Some of 144 Gordon Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Gordon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Gordon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Gordon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Gordon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 144 Gordon Lane offer parking?
No, 144 Gordon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 144 Gordon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Gordon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Gordon Lane have a pool?
No, 144 Gordon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 144 Gordon Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Gordon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Gordon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Gordon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Gordon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Gordon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs