Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be ready for the Holidays at 1431 Rinker Way - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This townhome has a tiled dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, and a covered front porch. Northern open space views.



For those with sensitivities, this townhome has been occupied by a cat and a dog.



Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community.



Prior to setting a time to see this townhome, please make sure you have visited the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf



This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an immediate move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1775 to $1850 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.



Features / amenities:

Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, smoker free community, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included



Interior pictures are from September 2019. Garage and some exterior pictures are from 2015, 2016, and 2017 to provide you with a feel of the home's layout and community.



(RLNE2018222)