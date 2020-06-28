All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1431 Rinker Way

1431 Rinker Way · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Rinker Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be ready for the Holidays at 1431 Rinker Way - Make a home for your family in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome. This townhome has a tiled dining room, tasteful living room with fleck carpeting, 5 piece master bathroom with separate shower and dual sinks, first-floor laundry room with washer and electric dryer hookups, granite counters in bathroom, contemporary kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, electric range, garbage disposal, refrigerator, 2 car attached garage with openers and keypad, and a covered front porch. Northern open space views.

For those with sensitivities, this townhome has been occupied by a cat and a dog.

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community.

Prior to setting a time to see this townhome, please make sure you have visited the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for an immediate move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1775 to $1850 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features / amenities:
Built in 2015, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, 1580+ finished square feet, tile entry flooring, flooring is fleck carpet/tile, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric smooth top self cleaning range, granite kitchen and bathroom counters, tiled kitchen floor, 1st floor laundry room with electric dryer hookup, Master bedroom suite, 5 piece master bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub, walk in closet, recessed lighting, 2" faux wood blinds, gas forced air heating, central air conditioning, Douglas County schools, light and bright, close to walking / biking trails, smoker free, smoker free community, small pet possible with additional deposit and preapproval, easy access to I-25 / Hwy 85, close to Miller Activity Complex close to park, trash and recycling service included

Interior pictures are from September 2019. Garage and some exterior pictures are from 2015, 2016, and 2017 to provide you with a feel of the home's layout and community.

(RLNE2018222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Rinker Way have any available units?
1431 Rinker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1431 Rinker Way have?
Some of 1431 Rinker Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Rinker Way currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Rinker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Rinker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Rinker Way is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Rinker Way offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Rinker Way offers parking.
Does 1431 Rinker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Rinker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Rinker Way have a pool?
No, 1431 Rinker Way does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Rinker Way have accessible units?
No, 1431 Rinker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Rinker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Rinker Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Rinker Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1431 Rinker Way has units with air conditioning.
