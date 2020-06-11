All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1420 Royal Troon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1420 Royal Troon Dr
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1420 Royal Troon Dr

1420 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1420 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1420 Royal Troon Dr Available 08/08/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1872 Sqft - 1420 Royal Troon DR - Available 8/8/2020. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom town home located on the 14th hole of Plum Creek Golf Course! This home checks all the boxes. The largest floor plan, an end unit, and on the golf course! What more could you ask for! Lots of natural light with 9 additional windows makes this home stand out compared to average interior units. 2 patios overlooking the golf course, one private to the Master Bedroom, allow you to maximize your living space as you watch the golfers play through. Features include a 3-way gas fireplace, 2" blinds, 2-car garage, 5-piece master bath, stainless appliances, granite counters, large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and a community pool. Trash service is included with rent. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,995
Application Fee: $50/person
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10/mos

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4239407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Royal Troon Dr have any available units?
1420 Royal Troon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Royal Troon Dr have?
Some of 1420 Royal Troon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Royal Troon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Royal Troon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Royal Troon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Royal Troon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Royal Troon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Royal Troon Dr offers parking.
Does 1420 Royal Troon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Royal Troon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Royal Troon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1420 Royal Troon Dr has a pool.
Does 1420 Royal Troon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1420 Royal Troon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Royal Troon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Royal Troon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs