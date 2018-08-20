1412 Royal Troon Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Plum Creek Fairway Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 40143



Luxury living in Castle Rock ! This spacious 2 bedroom/3 Bath Townhouse boasts beautiful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops; center island; wood floors in kitchen and dining area; master bedroom w/ 5 piece master bath; Master bedroom has balcony with view of green belt. covered deck overlooking golf course - perfect for grilling; 2 car oversized attached garage with extra room for storage. Large laundry room/mudroom; A/C; Community Pool! Rent is $1899.00 per month. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord reserves the right to approve pets. Call/text Anna Merrick at 720-413-1510 to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40143p

Property Id 40143



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5164797)