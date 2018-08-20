All apartments in Castle Rock
1412 Royal Troon Dr

1412 Royal Troon Drive
Location

1412 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

Plum Creek Fairway Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 40143

Luxury living in Castle Rock ! This spacious 2 bedroom/3 Bath Townhouse boasts beautiful kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops; center island; wood floors in kitchen and dining area; master bedroom w/ 5 piece master bath; Master bedroom has balcony with view of green belt. covered deck overlooking golf course - perfect for grilling; 2 car oversized attached garage with extra room for storage. Large laundry room/mudroom; A/C; Community Pool! Rent is $1899.00 per month. Tenant pays utilities. Landlord reserves the right to approve pets. Call/text Anna Merrick at 720-413-1510 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/40143p
Property Id 40143

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5164797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have any available units?
1412 Royal Troon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have?
Some of 1412 Royal Troon Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Royal Troon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Royal Troon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Royal Troon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Royal Troon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Royal Troon Dr offers parking.
Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Royal Troon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Royal Troon Dr has a pool.
Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1412 Royal Troon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Royal Troon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Royal Troon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Royal Troon Dr has units with air conditioning.
