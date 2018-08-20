1390 Whitetail Dr

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment for rent starting Jan 1st 2020. Full kitchen, washer and dryer and own entry. $1200 a month all utilities included. 6 month or 1 year lease ok would prefer longer if works out with right person. First month due at signing. NO PETS (however must be ok with pets as we have dogs. We are at the limit for castle rock) or smoking of any kind. Background and credit check are required. We are in the Woodlands in Castle Rock close to I-25, outlet mall, fairgrounds and 35 min from Parker. Serious inquiries only and call me to set up an appointment for a walk through. Thank you!

