Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1390 Whitetail Dr

1390 Whitetail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1390 Whitetail Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Scott Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Basement apartment for rent - Property Id: 186762

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment for rent starting Jan 1st 2020. Full kitchen, washer and dryer and own entry. $1200 a month all utilities included. 6 month or 1 year lease ok would prefer longer if works out with right person. First month due at signing. NO PETS (however must be ok with pets as we have dogs. We are at the limit for castle rock) or smoking of any kind. Background and credit check are required. We are in the Woodlands in Castle Rock close to I-25, outlet mall, fairgrounds and 35 min from Parker. Serious inquiries only and call me to set up an appointment for a walk through. Thank you!
Property Id 186762

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Whitetail Dr have any available units?
1390 Whitetail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1390 Whitetail Dr have?
Some of 1390 Whitetail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Whitetail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Whitetail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Whitetail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Whitetail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1390 Whitetail Dr offer parking?
No, 1390 Whitetail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Whitetail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Whitetail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Whitetail Dr have a pool?
No, 1390 Whitetail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Whitetail Dr have accessible units?
No, 1390 Whitetail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Whitetail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Whitetail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Whitetail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 Whitetail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

