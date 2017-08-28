All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1381 Royal Troon Dr

1381 Royal Troon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1381 Royal Troon Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1537 Sqft - 1381 Royal Troon Dr - Available now. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 bath townhome conveniently located in Castle Rock's Plum Creek area. This home boasts sky-high vaulted ceilings, ample natural light, a gas fireplace, newer pergo wood floors, a 2-car attached garage, powder bath, 2" blinds, 5-piece master bathroom w/ oval tub, walk-in closets, a second-floor laundry room, and central heat & air. Kitchen includes a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Also included is a washer, dryer, and trash service. Community includes a great swimming pool and hot tub. Small dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,795
Application Fee: $50
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2224703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
