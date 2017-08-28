Amenities

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1537 Sqft - 1381 Royal Troon Dr - Available now. Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 bath townhome conveniently located in Castle Rock's Plum Creek area. This home boasts sky-high vaulted ceilings, ample natural light, a gas fireplace, newer pergo wood floors, a 2-car attached garage, powder bath, 2" blinds, 5-piece master bathroom w/ oval tub, walk-in closets, a second-floor laundry room, and central heat & air. Kitchen includes a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Also included is a washer, dryer, and trash service. Community includes a great swimming pool and hot tub. Small dogs allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,795

Application Fee: $50

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



