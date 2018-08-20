All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1332 South Street

1332 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

1332 South Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Re-modeled Duplex Just Minutes From Downtown Castle Rock -
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with 1 car attached garage. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, new cabinets & counters, glass tile backsplash and subway tiled floors. All other none-tiled areas have new carpet. Both bathrooms have been completely updated and the washer & dryer are included! Relax in the large vaulted family room adorned with a wood burning fireplace, shiplap wall and slider opening to a large covered patio and backyard. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and a loft with it's own patio. Only the garage walls are shared with the other tenants and the backyards are separated by a fence.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

No Smoking

Small Dogs & Cats Ok (Case by Case) 2 Pets Max.

Separate Pet Application Fees Apply

Property Manager Keyrenter Highlands Ranch

You must tour the property personally or have a realtor representing you tour the property before your application can be accepted

Application processing time usually 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 2.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements. View more properties managed by Keyrenter Highlands Ranch.

(RLNE5449920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 South Street have any available units?
1332 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1332 South Street have?
Some of 1332 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
1332 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 1332 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 1332 South Street offers parking.
Does 1332 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 South Street have a pool?
No, 1332 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 1332 South Street have accessible units?
No, 1332 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.

