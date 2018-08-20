1332 South Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Re-modeled Duplex Just Minutes From Downtown Castle Rock -

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex with 1 car attached garage. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, new cabinets & counters, glass tile backsplash and subway tiled floors. All other none-tiled areas have new carpet. Both bathrooms have been completely updated and the washer & dryer are included! Relax in the large vaulted family room adorned with a wood burning fireplace, shiplap wall and slider opening to a large covered patio and backyard. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms and a loft with it's own patio. Only the garage walls are shared with the other tenants and the backyards are separated by a fence.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



No Smoking



Small Dogs & Cats Ok (Case by Case) 2 Pets Max.



Separate Pet Application Fees Apply



Property Manager Keyrenter Highlands Ranch



You must tour the property personally or have a realtor representing you tour the property before your application can be accepted



Application processing time usually 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying



Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 2.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements. View more properties managed by Keyrenter Highlands Ranch.



