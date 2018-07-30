1280 South Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Unique, Rustic, and Spacious Living! Walk Downtown! 3BD/2BTH - HUGE YARD - Welcome Home! Call Jaris Realty Inc for your showing (303) 835-0041.



This newly refreshed duplex home will surprise you. A unique floor plan makes for easy living. Come inside and head downstairs to get to the family living area. This level boasts a gracious family room with amazing windows for natural light. The sunroom provides access to the huge backyard for your furry friend to have a play area. There is even a real dining room (not just an eat-in area) in this home! The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances with brand-new countertops! This level also has a combined bath and laundry room.



Upstairs, you will overlook the family room to provide a sense of even more space. You will find three great-sized bedrooms up on this level. The master provides a "loft" like space for your decorating or storage needs. The secondary bedrooms are the perfect size and even have built-in dresser areas.



If you have been looking for affordable and gracious living - you've got to check this out. You will love the location as you can walk downtown and take advantage of what Castle Rock has to offer! Call Barry at Jaris Realty for your showing.



Due to the newer flooring/carpet - only small/medium and well-trained dogs are allowed with additional pet $$ (upon homeowner approval).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3780042)