All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1255 Basalt Ridge Loop
Last updated August 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

1255 Basalt Ridge Loop

1255 Basalt Ridge Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1255 Basalt Ridge Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop, Castle Rock 80108 - ALMOST NEW, ONE-YEAR OLD HOME - NEW WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! 3 CAR GARAGE - BACKS TO GREENBELT! Two-Story ; Approximately 2,500 Sq. Ft. PLUS unfinished basement
4 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Study ; 3-Bay Garage ; AC ; Gourmet Kitchen ; River White Granite ; Extensive 5 Plank Hardwood Floors ; Fireplace ; Covered Patio ; Full Basement ; Oversized Homesite Craftsman ; Two-Story ; Approximately 2,500 Finished Sq. Ft. + Unfinished Basement 4 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Study ; Playroom ; 3-Car Garage ; AC ; Gourmet Kitchen ; Giallo Cream Granite ; Extensive 5 Plank Hardwood Floors ; Fireplace ; Covered Patio ; Full Basement Almost new home in Ravenwood Village at Terrain. Enjoy all the perks of living in Terrain, including Dog Bone Park, Terrain Swim Club and Ravenwood Pool and Park, plus many other community activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have any available units?
1255 Basalt Ridge Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have?
Some of 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Basalt Ridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop offers parking.
Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop has a pool.
Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs