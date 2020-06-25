Amenities
Welcome to 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop, Castle Rock 80108 - ALMOST NEW, ONE-YEAR OLD HOME - NEW WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! 3 CAR GARAGE - BACKS TO GREENBELT! Two-Story ; Approximately 2,500 Sq. Ft. PLUS unfinished basement
4 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Study ; 3-Bay Garage ; AC ; Gourmet Kitchen ; River White Granite ; Extensive 5 Plank Hardwood Floors ; Fireplace ; Covered Patio ; Full Basement ; Oversized Homesite Craftsman ; Two-Story ; Approximately 2,500 Finished Sq. Ft. + Unfinished Basement 4 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Study ; Playroom ; 3-Car Garage ; AC ; Gourmet Kitchen ; Giallo Cream Granite ; Extensive 5 Plank Hardwood Floors ; Fireplace ; Covered Patio ; Full Basement Almost new home in Ravenwood Village at Terrain. Enjoy all the perks of living in Terrain, including Dog Bone Park, Terrain Swim Club and Ravenwood Pool and Park, plus many other community activities.