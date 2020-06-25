Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to 1255 Basalt Ridge Loop, Castle Rock 80108 - ALMOST NEW, ONE-YEAR OLD HOME - NEW WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! 3 CAR GARAGE - BACKS TO GREENBELT! Two-Story ; Approximately 2,500 Sq. Ft. PLUS unfinished basement

4 Bedrooms ; 3.5 Baths ; Study ; 3-Bay Garage ; AC ; Gourmet Kitchen ; River White Granite ; Extensive 5 Plank Hardwood Floors ; Fireplace ; Covered Patio ; Full Basement ; Oversized Homesite Craftsman ; Two-Story ; Approximately 2,500 Finished Sq. Ft. + Unfinished Basement Almost new home in Ravenwood Village at Terrain. Enjoy all the perks of living in Terrain, including Dog Bone Park, Terrain Swim Club and Ravenwood Pool and Park, plus many other community activities.