Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

116 Lewis St.

116 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 Lewis Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Rare Historic Downtown Castle Rock Single Family Living - Location! Here is your chance to live in Downtown Castle Rock, with a 2 block walk you are in the heart of town and all it has to offer. The home is currently undergoing a touch of refreshing (kitchen countertops are ordered/baths are being finished). This 100yr old home does not show its age.

This large 2200 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with tons of storage. It offers a great floor plan for entertaining with a formal living/dining plus a family room and additional breakfast area or office space! The bedrooms are quite spacious.

The yard...wow...the yard is fantastic for playing, entertaining and gardening. A vegetable garden is already started for you and will be ready to harvest. Did we mention the large detached garage with a pellet stove for your workshop in the winter (and a place to park a car)? Oh yeah...walk outside the back to your alley and across to the Burgess Pool and Park. This location is the best!

Entertain like crazy with the large back covered deck/porch...enjoy the downtown events...and live life the way it was meant to be in this awesome area!

Dogs allowed, Plenty of parking, no HOA if you have lettered vehicles or a camper or toys (NO CATS with no exceptions)

Call Jaris Realty Inc. today for your private showing at 303-835-0041

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4999324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Lewis St. have any available units?
116 Lewis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 116 Lewis St. have?
Some of 116 Lewis St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Lewis St. currently offering any rent specials?
116 Lewis St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Lewis St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Lewis St. is pet friendly.
Does 116 Lewis St. offer parking?
Yes, 116 Lewis St. offers parking.
Does 116 Lewis St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Lewis St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Lewis St. have a pool?
Yes, 116 Lewis St. has a pool.
Does 116 Lewis St. have accessible units?
No, 116 Lewis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Lewis St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Lewis St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Lewis St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Lewis St. does not have units with air conditioning.
