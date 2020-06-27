116 Lewis St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Rare Historic Downtown Castle Rock Single Family Living - Location! Here is your chance to live in Downtown Castle Rock, with a 2 block walk you are in the heart of town and all it has to offer. The home is currently undergoing a touch of refreshing (kitchen countertops are ordered/baths are being finished). This 100yr old home does not show its age.



This large 2200 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with tons of storage. It offers a great floor plan for entertaining with a formal living/dining plus a family room and additional breakfast area or office space! The bedrooms are quite spacious.



The yard...wow...the yard is fantastic for playing, entertaining and gardening. A vegetable garden is already started for you and will be ready to harvest. Did we mention the large detached garage with a pellet stove for your workshop in the winter (and a place to park a car)? Oh yeah...walk outside the back to your alley and across to the Burgess Pool and Park. This location is the best!



Entertain like crazy with the large back covered deck/porch...enjoy the downtown events...and live life the way it was meant to be in this awesome area!



Dogs allowed, Plenty of parking, no HOA if you have lettered vehicles or a camper or toys (NO CATS with no exceptions)



Call Jaris Realty Inc. today for your private showing at 303-835-0041



No Cats Allowed



