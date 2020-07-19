1025 S. Lindsey Street

Amenities

This 2 story home has been recently painted and contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom plus a 2 car garage with a large fenced yard and is pet friendly. The main level houses the kitchen, eating area and living room with fireplace. Up the stairs to 3 bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. From living area, down a few stairs to the laundry room with direct access to the garage. Nice size deck off living room plus a 8' x 10' storage shed is available to help store your extra stuff.



Owner is okay with up to two pets, either dogs or cats with approval. HOA dues are paid by the owner and provide tenants with trash service.



