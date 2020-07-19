All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1025 S. Lindsey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1025 S. Lindsey Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:16 PM

1025 S. Lindsey Street

1025 South Lindsey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1025 South Lindsey Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 story home has been recently painted and contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom plus a 2 car garage with a large fenced yard and is pet friendly. The main level houses the kitchen, eating area and living room with fireplace. Up the stairs to 3 bedrooms and a full hall bathroom. From living area, down a few stairs to the laundry room with direct access to the garage. Nice size deck off living room plus a 8' x 10' storage shed is available to help store your extra stuff.

Owner is okay with up to two pets, either dogs or cats with approval. HOA dues are paid by the owner and provide tenants with trash service.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us at 303-688-3702 to set a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have any available units?
1025 S. Lindsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have?
Some of 1025 S. Lindsey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 S. Lindsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 S. Lindsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 S. Lindsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 S. Lindsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1025 S. Lindsey Street offers parking.
Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 S. Lindsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have a pool?
No, 1025 S. Lindsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 S. Lindsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 S. Lindsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 S. Lindsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 S. Lindsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconiesCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs