All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like Terracina Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
Terracina Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Terracina Villas

13620 Via Varra · (720) 506-2753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Last 2 bedroom with a view! Save $2,400 today!
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO 80020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Bernini-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Botticelli-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Caravaggio-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Donatello-1

$1,849

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Masaccio-1

$1,849

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Michelangelo-1

$1,849

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terracina Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Terracina is a luxury pet-friendly apartment community less than five minutes from the Boulder Turnpike, Flatiron Station, and the Arista entertainment complex. Terracina is a quick commute to the University of Colorado Boulder and major employers in the Technology Corridor and Interlocken Business Park — such as Level 3 Communications, Oracle, and Good Samaritan Medical Center. For nature lovers, Terracina is across the street from Del Corso Park and less than a mile from the Cradleboard Trail and Frank Varra Park.
This gated community features a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, massive 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, an outdoor pavilion complete with leisure games and grilling stations, a gated Bark Park, and a 15,000 square foot clubhouse. Ample garage parking and private balconies and patios are also available. Each oversized one and two-bedroom open-concept floorplan comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, hardwood flooring, and massive walk-in closets.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee; $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash removal; Pest control; Wind power
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweilers, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Peis, or mix breeds with these bloodlines
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Storage Details: 4' x 6' x 9': $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terracina Villas have any available units?
Terracina Villas offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,849. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Terracina Villas have?
Some of Terracina Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terracina Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Terracina Villas is offering the following rent specials: Last 2 bedroom with a view! Save $2,400 today!
Is Terracina Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Terracina Villas is pet friendly.
Does Terracina Villas offer parking?
Yes, Terracina Villas offers parking.
Does Terracina Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terracina Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terracina Villas have a pool?
Yes, Terracina Villas has a pool.
Does Terracina Villas have accessible units?
No, Terracina Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Terracina Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terracina Villas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Terracina Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity