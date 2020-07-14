Terracina Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bocce court business center courtyard internet access package receiving pool table yoga

Terracina is a luxury pet-friendly apartment community less than five minutes from the Boulder Turnpike, Flatiron Station, and the Arista entertainment complex. Terracina is a quick commute to the University of Colorado Boulder and major employers in the Technology Corridor and Interlocken Business Park — such as Level 3 Communications, Oracle, and Good Samaritan Medical Center. For nature lovers, Terracina is across the street from Del Corso Park and less than a mile from the Cradleboard Trail and Frank Varra Park.

This gated community features a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, massive 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, an outdoor pavilion complete with leisure games and grilling stations, a gated Bark Park, and a 15,000 square foot clubhouse. Ample garage parking and private balconies and patios are also available. Each oversized one and two-bedroom open-concept floorplan comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, hardwood flooring, and massive walk-in closets.

We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.