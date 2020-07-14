Terracina Villas

Amenities
Terracina is a luxury pet-friendly apartment community less than five minutes from the Boulder Turnpike, Flatiron Station, and the Arista entertainment complex. Terracina is a quick commute to the University of Colorado Boulder and major employers in the Technology Corridor and Interlocken Business Park — such as Level 3 Communications, Oracle, and Good Samaritan Medical Center. For nature lovers, Terracina is across the street from Del Corso Park and less than a mile from the Cradleboard Trail and Frank Varra Park.
This gated community features a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, massive 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, an outdoor pavilion complete with leisure games and grilling stations, a gated Bark Park, and a 15,000 square foot clubhouse. Ample garage parking and private balconies and patios are also available. Each oversized one and two-bedroom open-concept floorplan comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, hardwood flooring, and massive walk-in closets.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.