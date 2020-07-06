8196 Arista Pl

Amenities
Two Bedroom: Easy Commute to Boulder + Trails - Property Id: 258683
ONE MONTH FREE + Waived Admin fee; one of seven currently available one bedroom floor plans.
At the halfway point between two booming cities, get the best of Denver and Boulder. Several dining, nightlife and grocery options near, plus spacious open, green spaces to explore nearby!
EXCELLENCE IN SERVICE:
Heated resort-style pool, fitness center + Yoga room, Java bar, Social lounge with game room, Private direct access garages, Bike room, Guest suite for visitors, Pet-friendly community with pet spa, Luxer One package room, + 5,600 square feet of retail space
THRIVE:
Three interior finish packages: Granite kitchen countertops & islands, High ceilings - vaulted over 20 ft select apartments, Cozy fireplaces*, Washers & dryers, Pendant lighting, Spacious closets, Private patios or balconies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258683
Property Id 258683
(RLNE5704799)