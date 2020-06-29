569 West 175th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New Construction Home! Three Bedroom + Study Available in Broomfield - Brand new home in Broomfield located across from the community park. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs. A study, half bath and great room on the main level. Sunny and bright with natural light streaming in large windows. Gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops, stainless appliances and gas range. Main level has LVP hard surface flooring. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower and tile flooring. Upstairs laundry room. Central air conditioning included. Study and two bedrooms have an unobstructed view of the park. Move-in ready. Pet friendly.



(RLNE5328787)