Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

569 West 175th Avenue

569 W 175th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

569 W 175th Ave, Broomfield, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Home! Three Bedroom + Study Available in Broomfield - Brand new home in Broomfield located across from the community park. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs. A study, half bath and great room on the main level. Sunny and bright with natural light streaming in large windows. Gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops, stainless appliances and gas range. Main level has LVP hard surface flooring. Master suite has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower and tile flooring. Upstairs laundry room. Central air conditioning included. Study and two bedrooms have an unobstructed view of the park. Move-in ready. Pet friendly.

(RLNE5328787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 West 175th Avenue have any available units?
569 West 175th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 West 175th Avenue have?
Some of 569 West 175th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 West 175th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
569 West 175th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 West 175th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 569 West 175th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 569 West 175th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 569 West 175th Avenue offers parking.
Does 569 West 175th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 West 175th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 West 175th Avenue have a pool?
No, 569 West 175th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 569 West 175th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 569 West 175th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 569 West 175th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 West 175th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

